Several local officers, agencies win at DUI Enforcement Recognition Ceremonies

The new vehicle won by the Darlington Police Department. (Source: SCDPS)

The Conway Police Department accepts the Rookie of the Year Award on behalf of Officer William Britton. | (Source: SCDPS)

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach Police officer was among the law enforcement officers recognized for their efforts in enforcing the state's DUI's laws, and a Darlington agency won a fully-equipped police vehicle at the 10th Annual Dui Enforcement Recognition and 2014 Law Enforcement DUI Challenge Ceremonies Wednesday.

Patrolman First Class Shon McCluskey with the MBPD won the Officer of the Year award for agencies with over 101 officers. McCluskey had 105 DUI arrests in 2014, according to a news release from the SC Department of Public Safety.

With 59 DUI arrests, Officer William Britton with the Conway Police Department won the Rookie of the Year award.

Several agencies qualified to be in a drawing for a fully-equipped police vehicle to use in DUI enforcement efforts, and the Darlington Police Department won. Several local agencies also won digital in-car video systems, including the Horry County Police Department, the Florence County Sheriff's Office, the Florence Police Department, the Bennettsville Police Department, the Darlington Police Department, and the Latta Police Department.

