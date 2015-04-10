Divas Half Marathon and 5K to close several NMB streets Sunday

It's the fourth year runners are grabbing their sneakers and water bottle, and heading to North Myrtle Beach for the Divas Half Marathon and 5K.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Several North Myrtle Beach roads will be closed on Sunday, April 12, for the Divas Half Marathon and 5K.

The 5K race will start at 7 a.m., and the Divas Half Marathon will begin at 7:10 a.m. Both races begin on Ocean Boulevard, just south of Main Street, and both finish on Main Street as well.

WMBF News First Alert Meteorologist Marla Branson will be running in the half-marathon, and even invited WMBF News viewers to #RunForToday with her.

According to a news release from the City of North Myrtle Beach, the 13.1-mile race will affect traffic on following roads at various times between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. on April 12:

Ocean Boulevard North from 20th Avenue North to 5th Avenue North

Southbound lane closest to curb will be closed from 7:00am until 11:00am. Southbound thru traffic will be diverted to US 17 at 8th Avenue North from 6:30am to 7:45am. Starting at 7:45am southbound thru traffic will be able to continue south using the center lane. No right turns will be allowed from 7:00am to 11:00am in this section.

Ocean Boulevard North from 5th Avenue North to Main Street

Southbound lane closest to curb will be closed from 7:00am until 10:40am. Southbound thru traffic will diverted to US 17 at 8th Avenue North from 6:30am to 7:45am. Starting at 7:45am southbound thru traffic will be able to continue south using the center lane. No right turns will be allowed from 7:00am to 11:00am in this section.

Ocean Boulevard South from Main Street to 17th Avenue South

All southbound lanes will be closed from 6:45am through 7:45am

Ocean Boulevard South from 17th Avenue South to 25th Avenue South

All southbound lanes will be closed from 6:45am through 7:55am

Hillside Drive North from 16th Avenue North to 5th Avenue North

Northbound lanes of Hillside Drive N will be closed from 7:40am to 9:30am.

Hillside Drive North from 5th Avenue North to Main Street

Northbound lanes of Hillside Drive N will be closed from 7:05am to 9:20am.

Hillside Drive South from Main Street to 5th Avenue South

All lanes will be closed from 7:00am to 8:50am (All local traffic is urged to use EXTREME caution and yield to runners on road)

Hillside Drive South from 5th Avenue South to 25th Avenue South

Northbound lane will be closed from 7:20am to 8:35am (All local traffic is urged to use EXTREME caution and yield to runners on road)

All east/westbound streets between 16th Avenue North and Main Street and between Ocean Boulevard and Hillside Drive South will have intermittent traffic crossings at Hillside Drive and Ocean Boulevard from 7:00am to 11:00am. Expect delays if traveling to or from that quadrant.

All east/westbound streets between Main Street and 25th Avenue South and between Ocean Boulevard and Hillside Drive South will have intermittent traffic crossings at Hillside Drive and Ocean Boulevard from 7:00am to 8:50am. Expect delays if traveling to or from that quadrant.

20th Avenue North from Surf Pointe Drive to Spring Street

Eastbound lanes of 20th Ave North will be closed from 8:15am to 10:30am. Local residents should exit homes onto the westbound lane on 20th Ave N. Residents on the south side of 20th Ave please use extreme caution when exiting your home making a left turn to get on the westbound lane and please wait for a gap between runners.

US 17 (North Kings Highway) from 11th Avenue North to Starwatch Drive

Northbound lane closest to the curb will be closed from 7:00am to 10:10am

Starwatch Drive/Lake Egret/East Island/Surf Watch/Surf Estates/Sand Court/Surf Pointe Drive

All lanes on the above named roads will be closed from 8:00am to 10:20m. Local residents need to use extreme caution while exiting their homes and use neighborhood exit on US 17.

16th Ave North/Prince William Road/Princess Ann Drive

Westbound lane will be closed from 7:50am to 9:40am. Local residents should exit on 11th Ave, south to Hillside, then east to 8th Ave N toward US17 to exit the area.

11th Avenue North from Princess Ann Drive to US 17

Westbound lane will be closed from 8:00am to 10:00. Local residents should use the eastbound lane to Hillside then south on Hillside to 8th Ave N towards US17 to exit the area.

2nd Avenue North from Ye Olde Kings Highway to Hillside Drive North

All eastbound lanes will be closed from 7:05am to 9:10am. Local residents on the south side of 2nd Ave N should exit their homes by making a left onto westbound 2nd Ave N and they should wait for gaps in between runners before crossing 2nd Ave N.

Main Street from Ocean to Hillside Drive

All westbound lanes of Main Street will be closed from Saturday, April 26th at 3:30pm to noon on Sunday, April 27th.

Main Street from Hillside Drive to Ye Olde Kings Highway

All westbound lanes will be closed from 7:00am to 9:00am

Edge Drive South (between 20th Avenue South and 16th Avenue South)

North bound lane will be closed from 7:25am going until 8:20am

25th Avenue South (from Ocean Boulevard to Hillside Drive South)

All Lanes will be closed from 7:10am going until 8:05am

The City asks that residents and businesses adhere to the detours and plan an earlier start during those times to avoid delays and to ensure safety.

