Big weather changes for the next 24 hours

(WMBF) - During the next 24 hours plan on seeing shifts in our weather patterns in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

WMBF News first alert meteorologists are expecting Friday morning to be muggy and warm with highs getting up into the 70's and near 80 degrees at the beach.

Partly to mostly sunny skies are anticipated for Friday afternoon, but tonight a cold front moves through bringing in a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms.

First alert meteorologists are planning on the area seeing hail and gusty winds for Friday night. Saturday morning starts off with rain showers, but showers should be off shore by late morning making way for the rest of the weekend to see more comfortable temperatures and conditions.

If you have storm pictures late Friday evening send them to the weather team at pics@wmbfnews.com, tweet the weather team on Twitter or post on our WMBF News facebook fan page.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.