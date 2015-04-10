SCHP investigating Hwy 544 crash

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that closed eastbound lanes of Hwy 544 by Roscoe Road Friday morning.

The crash happened around 3:15 a.m. Friday. Troopers found an overturned pickup truck off the roadway.

All occupants of the truck were out before rescue crews arrived.

