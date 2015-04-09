Pelicans roll to season opening win

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Pelicans began their 2015 campaign with a convincing win over Wilmington on Thursday night, cruising to a 9-1 victory against the Blue Rocks.

Now a member of the Chicago Cubs' farm system, the Pelicans are armed with a brand new coach and players. Those players combined for 15 hits, and six of the starting nine drove in runs. First baseman Jacob Rogers recorded the first home run of the year, while also going 3-4 with two runs and two RBI.

Duane Underwood picked up the win in his first start with the club, and threw five innings, only allowing four hits, one unearned run and striking out five.

This marks the beginning of a seven-game homestand for the team to start the season. Myrtle Beach will host Wilmington for three more, then welcome in Salem for three.

Copyright WMBF News 2015. All rights reserved.