CCU visits kindergartners - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

CCU visits kindergartners

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University student athletes started Thursday by caring for kindergartners.

CCU has once again partnered with United Way for the program.

The athletes read "The Giving Tree" book to the children in Waccamaw Elementary School Thursday.

The students will be visiting 25 schools across Horry County.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly