Shootout follows argument in Lamar; suspect arrested

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A bond hearing has been scheduled for an attempted murder suspect accused of shooting a Lamar man on Thursday night.Kenneth Backus, 53, of Florence, is scheduled to go before a judge Saturday morning, according to the Darlington County Sheriff's Office.The reported shooting happened at 8:38 p.m. on Joye Road in Lamar following an argument between Backus and the victim, said Deputy Windham.Backus fired shots at the victim; the victim was taken to a hospital for non life threatening injuries, said Windham.





Backus has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm in a dwelling, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a felon.



Backus was booked into the Darlington County Detention Center.



