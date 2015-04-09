Bond granted for woman accused of leaving baby in dumpster

A baby has been found alive in a dumpster at an apartment complex near Island Green Country Club, said Lt. Raul Denis with the Horry County Police Department.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A woman charged after a new-born baby was found in a Myrtle Beach dumpster was granted $10,000 bond, and she can't have contact with children unless DSS approves.

According to Lt. Raul Denis with the Horry County Police Department, Shelby Harper Taylor, 23, was charged with one count of attempted murder. She has since been released from the hospital, and booked at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, police say.

According to the police report, on Thursday, April 9 around 2:30 p.m. officers with HCPD responded to 500 Fairway Village Drive in reference to a child found in a trash receptacle. Police say when they arrived they located what appeared to be a white female infant that had been put inside a trash bag, and placed in the community dumpster in front of an apartment complex. Police say the child appeared to be alive, "freshly born", and covered in blood and afterbirth.

An individual on the scene told police he went to take out the trash with his younger brother when he heard strange noises coming from the dumpster. He told police he removed a plastic trash bag from the receptacle, began checking its contents, and he found the infant inside. The witness began yelling to contact 911, according to police.

EMS treated the infant, and transported her to Waccamaw Medical Center, according to HCPD. Hospital officials say the baby was in stable condition, and was possibly born several hours before.

A witness told police she saw a white General Motors vehicle in the area Thursday morning. The witness said two females occupied the vehicle, and left the area rapidly. The witness said she never saw the vehicle before, according to the police report. A third witness told police she saw the same vehicle.

According to police, a fifth and sixth witness said they helped to render aid to the infant.

Police released pictures of the woman wanted in connection to the case shortly after the newborn baby girl was found alive in a dumpster on Fairway Village Road Thursday afternoon. She turned herself in to the Horry County Police Department at the South Precinct, according to Lt. Raul Denis. She was transported to Conway Emergency Room for a health evaluation, police say.

"We wish to thank the media for their expedient dissemination of this information, which was key to its successful resolution," Lt. Denis said.

