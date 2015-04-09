Myrtle Beach firefighters respond to 'suspicious' fire - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Myrtle Beach firefighters respond to 'suspicious' fire

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach firefighters responded to a house fire on Camellia Drive in Myrtle Beach.

Firefighters were called due to a fire at the home.

The department said it is treating the fire as suspicious.

On February 9, the department responded to the same location in reference to a possible meth lab. Myrtle Beach officials said components of a meth lab were found.

