Newborn baby girl found alive in dumpster

A woman charged after a new born baby was found abandoned in a Myrtle Beach dumpster was granted $10,000 bond, and she can't have contact with children unless the Department of Social Services approves.

Photo of the scene where the baby was found. Source: Jen Flores

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County police found a newborn baby abandoned in a dumpster at an apartment complex near Island Green Country Club, said Lt. Raul Denis with the Horry County Police Department.

The infant was found at around 2:30 p.m. at 500 Fairway Village Drive, Lt. Denis said. The baby weighs 8 pounds, 6 ounces and is in stable condition, he added.

A small noise coming from a dumpster in Fairway Village first alerted two brothers. When they realized it sounded like crying, one teen jumped into the dumpster and found the newborn baby girl trapped inside a plastic bag.

“I….I heard it and I instantly knew it was a baby and she was crying, so I jumped in the garbage can, or the dumpster, and I started moving bags away. I got two or three bags down and saw the baby's face pressed against the bag,” said Austin Detray.

He immediately told his brother to go upstairs for help, realizing the baby girl was still alive and suffocating in the plastic bag.

“It was tied shut…it was, it was horrible. I ripped it open and the umbilical cord was still there, the placenta, it was just born,” Detray said.

Jessica Detray, the mother of the two boys, rushed to the scene and immediately took control of the situation. She was able to clear out the mouth and nasal passages so the baby could breathe.

“So...what I did was….got towels and took care of her. I named her. I named her Hope. Because I have hope for her and I pray, and if anything comes from this I want to make sure she is okay,” Jessica Detray said.

Because of her quick action, the baby left alive in the arms of emergency responders. Jessica Detray said many of them were holding back tears when they rescued the small newborn.

Jessica and her family were able to visit with the baby girl on Thursday afternoon at the hospital. She is willing to take care of the baby herself, even considering adoption.?

On Thursday afternoon, Horry County Police released two photos of a woman wanted for questioning in connection with the abandoned baby.

