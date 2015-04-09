Horry County father and son duo wanted by authorities for alleged theft

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Sheriff's Office is looking for a father and son who allegedly got away with thousands of dollars in items they didn't pay for.

Carlton Driggers, 41, and his son, 21-year-old Stephen Driggers, are wanted for breach of trust for more than $10,000.

According to the Horry County police report, Driggers had repeatedly placed orders at Homewood Metalworks in Conway for material that his son would pick up, but that the two never actually paid for.

Here's how the report says they did it: in February of this year, Driggers told the store he wanted to open a credit application to pay for about $2,000 worth of items and that he would put a check in the mail along with the credit application.

Another order was allegedly placed for more than $11,000 a short time later.

The victim says the two were able to get away with the alleged crime because the victim went away on vacation and that the two convinced other store employees that the items were paid for.

The victim says he made contact with the father who allegedly told him he was going to pay, but he never did.

If you know where this father and son team may be, contact police.

The son's last known address is on Laughlin Road in Marion. The father's is on Grey Fox Loop in Latta.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.