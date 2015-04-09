Second woman charged in connection with stabbing in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A second woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a stabbing at a Myrtle Beach home on March 30.

Hakina Tinakwa Alston, 26, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested as a co-defendant in the attempted murder case, according to Lt. Raul Denis with Horry County Police.

According to warrants, Alston provided transportation from the scene of stabbing for Laqueta Harrell, the co-defendant who allegedly stabbed the 31-year-old victim in the back. Harrell, also known as "Killa," was arrested at a hotel on Highway 501 on April 2, and is facing attempted murder charges.

Alston is being charged with accessory after the fact and accessory before the fact to attempted murder, and is presently being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

