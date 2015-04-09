Police, fire crews respond to meth lab in Myrtle Beach

Copyright 2015 WMBF News . All rights reserved.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Police and fire crews responded to the scene of a meth lab on 4th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach Thursday morning.Lt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach Police Department said that police and Myrtle Beach Fire responded to the meth lab, located in the 600 block of 4th Avenue North. The apartment complex there was evacuated, Lt. Crosby said, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Disposal Team was sent to the location.The American Red Cross assisted 15 people that were displaced by the mandatory evacuation, providing food, water and snacks to the residents, according to a representative for the organization.Lt. Crosby stated the incident is under investigation, and more details will be provided once they are available.Myrtle Beach Police did respond to the same apartment complex back in 2012 in response to another meth lab. Three men were arrested and charged in that case.