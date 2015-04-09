MBPD: Five underage caught driving with booze in the car

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A missing headlight led to the arrests of five underage adults when officers found 16 beer cans and three flasks in the car they were driving, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.

According to the police report, around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning officers patrolling 8th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard spotted a black Saab with a missing headlight. Officers conducted a traffic stop, and spotted Budweiser cans on the front floorboard when they approached it.

The driver and three passengers were 18-year-olds, and another passenger was a 20-year-old. Most identified themselves as students.

When officers ran the driver's license, they found it was suspended in Michigan, and they arrested her for driving without a license.

Police then detained the five suspects to further investigate. The report states in total, officers found 12 empty beer cans in the passenger floorboard, four unopened cans and three flasks in different areas in the car.

Officers placed all the offenders under arrest, and detained the containers as evidence in court.

