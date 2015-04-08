Friends, family say rescued sailor's 'simplistic way' prepared him for sea

A Conway man has been rescued after 66 days missing at sea, according to the US Coast Guard.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – His name has been spread across national headlines, now the rescued sailor is spending time in his hometown of Conway.

With all of the attention, comes the criticism. The story surrounding Louis Jordan's survival on the sea is so incredible it is hard for some people to believe.

His father, Frank Jordan, said he believes a lot of the criticism comes from misleading facts and miscommunication. For example, he pointed out people are under the impression his son was found clinging to his overturned boat when he was rescued.

“When you hear someone was lost at sea for months living on fish and rainwater, clinging onto the bottom of the boat, you expect him to be almost dead,” said Frank Jordan.

However, he explained that wasn't the case during his son's rescue.

“It is not the type of boat that would turn over and stay turned over. It's a 35 foot sailboat with maybe three tons of lead down in the keel so if it turned over, it would quickly right itself because that lead would want to go back down,” explained Frank Jordan.

Providing even further explanation of his son's seemingly good health upon rescue, Frank Jordan explained there were provisions aboard his sailboat.

He said there were canned foods, flour and rice, along with a good supply of propane.

To truly understand Louis Jordan and to truly believe his tale, you need to speak to those who know him best; his friends and family.

To the boaters living alongside Louis Jordan at Bucksport Marina, he was a simple man of few words. He is “a little more natural and a little less industrial,” as his father pointed out.

He has a simplistic way about him and would only drink rainwater.

As his family explained, that was because he didn't want to drink any water that was treated or had chemicals in it. Instead, he collected the water in a 12 foot dingy.

“He would wipe it out real clean and collect a few gallons of water after a rainstorm. He didn't trust the type of water you get treated by chemicals,” said Frank Jordan.

He also caught his own dinner on the river, and hardly ever cooked his meals.

“I'd watch him six to eight hours every day throw his net out and he would catch his dinner,” said Derriel Morris. Morris lives on his boat directly next to where Louis Jordan kept his sailboat.

Morris said he would watch Louis eat the fish raw from the docks. Morris, along with other boaters, shrug off the skeptics. There is no doubt in their mind that Louis is a survivor. They believe he was going about his daily routine out on the sea in the same way he did by the dock.

None of the rumors mattered today, as friends and family reunited with Louis Jordan for the first time since he was rescued.'

Morris greeted him with a huge hug and smile, saying “I miss seeing you every day.”

After greeting all of his friends at Bucksport Marina, Louis Jordan showed his shoulder injury.

“He showed me the collarbone and I said ‘Louis you better stay at the hospital and have the doctor look at it.' He said, ‘Dad, that happened months ago' it happened during the first rollover,” said Frank Jordan to the crowd of friends.

The Bucksport Marina Manager worried that could have happened during the Nor'easter.

“It was 40-50 mph winds. We were talking to some people here, some experienced sailors, and they said out there it could have been 60-70 mph winds,” the manager, Jeff Weeks told the Jordans.

That image tormented his father during his disappearance.

‘”That's what I worried about. All these images in my mind at night I kept worrying about,” Frank Jordan told his son.

The family continues to rely on strong faith. Before speaking to reporters, Louis Jordan opened with a prayer. His father said he would continue to pray for his son to come home, while Louis was lost at sea.?

