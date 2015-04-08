Protests continue as questions go unanswered surrounding N. Charleston officer-involved shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WMBF) - Sparked by the deadly shooting of a black man by a white police officer, the frustration and outrage from protestors only grew in North Charleston Wednesday afternoon during a moment that was intended to bring some calm to the community.

Just one day after investigators charged Officer Michael Slager with Walter Scott's murder, the city's mayor and police chief spoke about the case at a press conference.



Mayor Keith Summey and Police Chief Eddie Driggers spent about 20 minutes speaking about the Walter Scott murder investigation. Scott's death was captured on amateur video last Saturday.

The video shows Slager in a confrontation with Scott after a traffic stop. Then, you can see Scott run from the officer who pulls out his gun and fires several rounds before he walks over and handcuffs the victim.

At Wednesday's conference, many wanted to know what was done to save Scott as he lay there on the ground.

"What I saw was what I believe to be a police officer removing the the shirt of the individual and performing some sort of life saving," added Chief Driggers. "But I'm not sure what took place there."

Chief Driggers said the investigation is now in SLED's hands, which is why he did not speak too long, or get too specific about the case. That only frustrated a crowd that got louder with demands for more answers.

The mayor stepped back to the podium and took over, despite the fact those inside the room wanted to hear from the police chief.

"The Mayor wants to talk for everybody," added Tony Lewis who attended the rally. "That chief should've been the one answering because it's his officer."

The Mayor said the city will not speak to any national media until after Walter Scott's funeral. Meanwhile, as SLED continues its own investigation into this deadly shooting, officials said dash cam video from that day may be released as early as Thursday.

