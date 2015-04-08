Leaders to meet, discuss putting prayer back in school

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - State and local leaders have announced to meet to discuss an upcoming rally surrounding prayer in schools.





Rep. Richie Yow of Chesterfield is scheduled to be in Florence on Friday, April 10 at 10 a.m. along with other members of the "Put Prayer Back" committee to discuss the upcoming rally.





One rally is scheduled on April 19, as well as the rally at the Statehouse on April 25, said supporter Pat Gibson-Hye Moore.





Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.