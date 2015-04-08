Horry County shares Bikefest plans with businesses, locals

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County is working to make sure locals and businesses are as prepared for Bikefest as those who have been planning for it for months.

"There's no question that the planning this year is much more comprehensive and coordinated than last year," said Randall Webster, director of Horry County Emergency Management.

Horry County Emergency Management, Horry County Police, Myrtle Beach Police and community leaders visited the Original Benjamin's Calabash Seafood Buffet on Restaurant Row at 9 a.m. Wednesday to talk about traffic and law enforcement plans for Memorial Day weekend.

The traffic loop will be in place from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday through Sunday, which could hold up traffic for people traveling to and from work or their homes along 17 Bypass.

Police presence is going to be increased from last year with state agencies also coming in to help. Horry County Police will have 100 additional officers compared to 50 last year.

"We're hoping that the additional presence this year and the additional training that's been put out there as far as law enforcement and our efforts will pay off," said Lt. Raul Denis, of the Horry County Police Department.

Horry County is also addressing the possibility of overcrowded hospitals. There will be more ambulances available and people will be transported to wherever there is available bed space, not necessarily their first choice hospital.

There will be two more meetings Tuesday, April 14, at 9 a.m. at Beach Church and 5 p.m. at the South Strand Recreation Center.

The owner of Bagel Port Cafe and Deli, Cindy McGuinness said she plans to go to one of Tuesday's meetings find out more about the plans for police presence because this will be her business' first Bikefest open to customers.

"I am concerned obviously about any type of damage or theft," she said. "I've heard the talk around town regarding that in other locations. I don't foresee any issues."

People are being told to call the county's non-emergency problems for anything that's not a true emergency during Bikefest weekend at 843-248-1300 or 843-248-1520.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.