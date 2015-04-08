Complaint filed against former NCPD officer charged with murder in 2013 involving stun gun

Michael Slager has been charged with murder in the death of Walter Scott. | Charleston County Detention Center

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WMBF) - The former North Charleston police officer charged with murder following the shooting death during a traffic stop appeared to have no disciplinary issues with the police department, according to files and records obtained by WMBF News.

Slager joined the City of North Charleston as a police officer in 2009, according to an HR document. Prior, Slager was employed by the U.S. Coast Guard. He was stationed in Port Canaveral, Florida.

On an application for the North Charleston Police Department, Slager said he performed mechanical work as a boarding team member, “enforced federal laws and treaties and worked in port security.

In 2013, a complaint was filed against Slager after a man said he was tased for “no reason at all.”

Following a reported burglary, the complainant said he told Slager “he was not the guy before he was tased,” according to a North Charleston PD full details report.

Michael Thomas Slager was charged with the murder of Walter Scott on Tuesday. Slager served as an officer with North Charleston for five years.

