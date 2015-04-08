Help police identify suspect in connection to stolen banana boat

he Georgetown County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help identifying a suspect who they say stole a banana boat. (Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office).

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help identifying a suspect who they say stole a banana boat.

Police say on March 17 they responded to the Dead Dog Saloon located on 4079 Highway 17 Business in the Murrells Inlet Community around 3:30 p.m. The Shark, eight-seat, in-line boat was tied to the dock behind the business, according to police.

GCSO deputies recovered the boat at 4031 Highway 17 Business on March 28, police say. After viewing surveillance footage, a Ford Explorer was seen returning the missing banana boat, according to officials.

GCSO investigators are trying to identify a subject described as a white male driving a Ford Explorer.

If anyone has information on this person or incident, contact GCSO at (843)546-5101 or text an anonymous tip using Text-A-Tip. Dial 274637 from a cell phone, and text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by your message.

