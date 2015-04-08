Broadway Grand Prix, others to host safe driving event for teens

The event will be held on Saturday, April 11 from 8 a.m. to 11:35 a.m. at the Broadway Grand Prix located on 1820 21st Avenue North. (Source: Drive N Live Facebook page)

The Horry County Police Department and local law enforcement are teaming with Broadway Grand Prix for a program to teach teens about safe driving. (Source: Facebook).

The Drive N Live Teen Safe Driving program is designed to teach Horry County teenagers, ages 14 and older, about the dangers of texting while driving, and driving under the influence of alcohol. The event will be held on Saturday, April 11 from 8 a.m. to 11:35 a.m. at the Broadway Grand Prix located on 1820 21st Avenue North.

The students in the program will be able to drive go-carts on the track, wear goggles that simulate the effects of drinking while driving and more. Students will also have the opportunity to attend a presentation given by officers.

For more information on this event contact cruzf@horrycounty.org .

