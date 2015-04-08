Horry Co. Council revisits food truck proposal

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Food truck operators may be back in business within the county.

The council passed another unanimous vote for the first reading to the amended county code for food vending operations. The ordinance would allow food trucks to operate in unincorporated areas in the county, as long as they are following the specific stipulations that ensure food and health safety.

Last month, the council entertained a motion to revisit the proposal for mobile food vendors after the initial proposal was voted down last last year. In an online survey conducted by the county, an overwhelming 94 percent of respondents were in favor of allowing food trucks.

During the next council meeting, public input on the ordinance will be heard.

