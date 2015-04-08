Horry Co. Council holds first meeting without Bob Grabowski

The Horry County Coroner confirmed that Bob Grabowski, Horry County Council Vice Chairman and purchasing manager of PTR Industries, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the gun manufacturing plant in Aynor. He was 55 years old.

A moment of silence was observed during the council meeting.

A black ribbon and rose were placed in Grabowski's former council seat.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Tuesday's Horry County Council meeting was the first without Vice Chairman Bob Grabowski.

The District 6 councilman died last week.

The meeting began with council acknowledging Grabowski's work and passion for serving the people of Horry County.

During the next council meeting, nominations will be accepted to fill the district six seat. The filing period to run for the seat will open on April 17 and close on April 27. The primary election will be held on June 16, and the special election for the seat will be on August 4.

