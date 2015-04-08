Horry Co. Council holds first meeting without Bob Grabowski - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Horry Co. Council holds first meeting without Bob Grabowski

By Christel Bell, Anchor
Connect
A black ribbon and rose were placed in Grabowski's former council seat. A black ribbon and rose were placed in Grabowski's former council seat.
A black ribbon and rose were placed in Grabowski's former council seat. A black ribbon and rose were placed in Grabowski's former council seat.
A moment of silence was observed during the council meeting. A moment of silence was observed during the council meeting.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Tuesday's Horry County Council meeting was the first without Vice Chairman Bob Grabowski.

The District 6 councilman died last week.

The meeting began with council acknowledging Grabowski's work and passion for serving the people of Horry County.

There was a moment of silence in his memory. A rose and black ribbon was placed on the spot where he usually sat in his honor.

During the next council meeting, nominations will be accepted to fill the district six seat. The filing period to run for the seat will open on April 17 and close on April 27. The primary election will be held on June 16, and the special election for the seat will be on August 4.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly