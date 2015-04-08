Horry County Council displeased with Coast RTA's new CEO announcement

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Council members were not pleased with the Coast RTA after the organization announced who will be taking over as CEO/General Manager before seeking the board's approval.

Under the funding agreement established by the county and the public transportation system, the council must give approval for the hire of the CEO/General Manager position.

Members said a press release was sent out on behalf of Coast RTA, Tuesday afternoon, announcing that Brian Piascik was appointed to the position.

In order for Coast RTA to receive funding from the county, council must approve the person recommended for the position. Chairman Lazarus expressed that the hiring of person without their approval could cause the transportation system to lose funding from the county. The funding agreement provides more than $1 million to the Coast RTA.

Lazarus said, "We don't quite understand why that press release was sent out because we haven't seen anything from them as a whole county council as far as, an offer, a contract which, in our funding agreement that we have with them for the funding that we provide to Coast RTA, needs to be adhere to in order for us to continue funding."

The Coast RTA board is expected to bring a proposed contact in reference to the recommended person for the job, to the next meeting which is scheduled for April 21.

Lazarus said they want to make sure the right person is operating the public transportation system and they are handling taxpayers' money in the right way.

