New year, new faces: Pelicans begin affiliation with Chicago Cubs

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - There's a new look to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans this year, but it's in regards to who is wearing the uniforms. The new affiliation with the Chicago Cubs means a brand new roster of players, managers and coaches for the season that begins on Thursday.

The old Cubs high-A affiliate was known as the Daytona Cubs last year, and finished second in the Florida State League. Things get going against the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Thursday, and while the club doesn't have too much familiarity with the area, they're excited to get started.

"We definitely have high expectations to try to win it all this year, and (we'll) see what happens," said outfielder Billy McKinney.

"To be a Cub right now is extremely exciting," explained manager Mark Johnson. "It's a special time for the organization and it's going to be for the next ten or 15 years."

