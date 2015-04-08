Wicked Stick Golf Course rezoning passes county council

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - People living near the Wicked Stick Golf Course are relieved that they will not see a big box store go up in their backyards.

During Tuesday's night Horry County Council meeting, the third and final reading for the rezoning ordinance for the Wicked Stick Golf Course was passed with a unanimous vote.

There was a lot of back and forth about rezoning the area that sits in the back of the course that neighbors the Southwood subdivision for big box development. Now, under the ordinance, the property can be sold and developed, but for residential purposes.

The director of operations for the golf course said the course will now stay open through September 15. It was originally scheduled to close in May.

