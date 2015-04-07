Unofficial results name newest member of Dillon city council

LAKE VIEW, SC (WMBF) - Unofficial votes have named James Bobie Washington the newest member of the City Council District One.

Washington had 84 votes, while opponent Penny L. Wright got 34 votes.

In the race for City Council District Two, James Jermaine Cabbagestalk and Connie L. Manning ran a tight race.

Forty-four voters were in favor of Cabbagestalk, while 50 people voted for Manning, according to the Town of Lake View general election results.

