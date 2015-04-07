Gov. Haley: North Charleston officer charged with murder in shooting death 'not acceptable'

Murder charges were filed against North Charleston Patrolman First Class Michael Slager, 33, in connection with the Saturday morning shooting death of Walter Scott. (Source: North Charleston Police Department).

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - Murder charges were filed against North Charleston Patrolman First Class Michael Slager, 33, in connection with the Saturday morning shooting death of Walter Scott.

Bond denied for North Charleston police officer charged with murder

Slager was charged Tuesday. The announcement of Slager's arrest came at a press conference late Tuesday afternoon from North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey who referred to a video someone recorded of the shooting Saturday morning.

Shortly after, Governor Nikki Haley released the following statement regarding the police officer-involved shooting in North Charleston:

“We have many good law enforcement officers in the field. What happened in this case is not acceptable in South Carolina, nor is it reflective of our values or of the way most of our law enforcement officials act, and I assure all South Carolinians that the criminal judicial process will proceed fully. This is a sad time for everyone in South Carolina, and I urge everyone to work together to help our community heal.”

