Georgetown fatal shooting suspect surrenders to police

Dennis Cumbee has been charged in the shooting death of Thomas. | Source: GCSO

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - A man wanted for a shooting in Georgetown has turned himself into police, said Capt. Nelson Brown with the Georgetown Police Department.





Dennis Cumbee, Jr., 22, surrendered to law enforcement at the jail at noon Friday, said Brown.



Cumbee was taken into custody without incident. His first court appearance is scheduled at 10:30am on Saturday, April 11.

Cumbee was wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred at about 8:23 p.m. Tuesday, Apr. 7 on Alex Alford Drive.

On Wednesday, officials identified the victim as 27-year-old Georgetown resident Tory Thomas. Thomas was transported to a nearby emergency room where he succumbed to his injuries at 8:54 p.m.



