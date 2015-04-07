Airport Exxpress allowed to open under new name

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - An Horry County judge has agreed to let what once was Airport Exxpress open its doors again, but under a new name and business license, said Preston Brittain, of Brittain Law Firm.

Lewis owns the adult novelty store, which was cited for public nuisance in October 2014 and was temporarily shut down for a year.

"Both parties recognized Mr. Lewis wants to operate a legitimate, decent business and that's been agreed to, so we've come up with a creative solution to allow him to do that," Brittain said.

Brittain said Judge Cynthia Howe has signed an order saying Lewis is allowed to service the same adult novelty niche, but he has to do it as a new business.

"Airport Exxpress had a reputation, so that's why we have to change the name," he said.

Another requirement of the order is for the inside of the building to be remodeled. Brittain said the small rooms in the back of the business will be opened up, so there will be no opportunities for sexual activity.

"We're going to have an open floor plan, so that you can see what's going on in our store," he said.

There will be a statement in the order about not selling potpourri, something that had been sold in the store previously. Brittain said it was the kind of potpourri people buy for as a gift for a family member, not synthetic marijuana, but just to be cautious, the store won't be allowed to sell potpourri anyway.

Brittain said he's not sure when the newly-named store will be open or what that name will be. He said the process of getting the new business license could take weeks or months.

