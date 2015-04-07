Conway FD gets new fire engine

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A new fire engine has been dedicated to the Conway Fire Department.

A ceremony for its newly built Engine 52, a Ferrara Fire Apparatus fire engine, was held Tuesday, in front of the new Public Safety Facility at 1600 Ninth Avenue in Conway.

Engine 52 has a 2,000 gallons-per-minute pumping capacity. It will be one of seven fire trucks operated by the department, including two ladder trucks and one quick response squad truck.

Engine 52 will replace a 2000 model fire truck.

