Tammy Moorer defense team files motion to retrieve items seized for Heather Elvis investigation

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A motion has been filed on behalf of the woman accused of kidnapping and murdering missing woman Heather Elvis. Defense attorneys have filed a motion asking for the state to return property seized when Horry County police searched Tammy Moorer's home as part of the Heather Elvis investigation.

The motion filed by Greg McCollum, defense attorney, on Tuesday, Apr. 7, requests “any and all items seized from the Moorer residence that have not been reviewed and/or examined.”

On February 21, at 7:30 a.m., police executed a search warrant on the residence of Sidney and Tammy Moorer as part of an ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Heather Elvis. Sidney and Tammy Moorer are taken into custody.

