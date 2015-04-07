18-year-old behind bars after pointing gun, stealing cash, cigarettes, police say

Anthony Ferrari has been charged with armed robbery and trespassing after warning, according to the Horry County Police Department.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - An 18-year-old Surfside Beach man has been arrested after police say he robbed a convenience store with a gun.

The alleged crime happened at the Kangaroo Convenience Store at 2591 Glenns Bay Road on Monday, March 30, at about 1:30 a.m.

Police said Ferrari made off with cash and cigarettes after pointing a gun at the clerk.

Ferrari was taken to the J. Reuben Detention Center.

