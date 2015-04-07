OceanFront Helicopters to hold job fair April 18

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - OceanFront Helicopters has announced a job fair scheduled for Saturday, April 18 at it Myrtle Beach location. With the recent expansion of its facilities, OceanFront Helicopters has created 20 new positions to be filled immediately.

The popular tourist destination is hiring both full and part-time positions including sales staff, reservationists, boarding/loading attendants and photographers.

The fair will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 3000 S. Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach. Applications will be accepted and interviews will be held on the spot.

