Coast RTA names new CEO

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A new general manager and chief executive officer has been named for Coast RTA.

Brian Piascik was announced as the public bus transportation system's GM and CEO Tuesday.

Piascik has nearly 30 years of experience in the field of transit planning and operations in both the public and private sector, according to a news release issued by Coast RTA.

“With expertise in transit operational analysis and optimization, transit funding and finance and transit system development, Piascik has worked with transit agencies of all sizes across the US,” according to Coast RTA.

Piascik has experience in Dallas, TX as the program manager for a $22.5 million dollar general planning consultant contract with Dallas Area Rapid Transit.

His career has included several transit projects in the Myrtle Beach area through consultant contracts with the City of Myrtle Beach, the Coast RTA and the SCDOT. It is through these projects that he has developed a strong understanding of regional transportation issues in the Waccamaw region, according to Coast RTA.

Coast RTA said Piascik got his start in transit by driving buses for the University of Virginia transit system while earning a degree in Economics.

The Coast RTA Board launched its national search for a new leader in November after the firing of Myers Rollins.

Coast RTA CEO Myers Rollins fired, interim manager chosen

Julie Norton Dew has served as Interim General Manager since April 2014.

