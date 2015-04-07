Fallen Myrtle Beach lieutenant to be honored in Columbia

The memory of Lt. John Burns will be honored by the state's fire service. | The City of Myrtle Beach

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - A fallen Myrtle Beach Fire Department lieutenant will be honored Wednesday.

The S.C. State Association of Fire Chiefs, and other members of the state's fire service, will honor Lt. John Burns and Firefighter-Paramedic Kellen Fleming, from Spartanburg County. The men died in 2014 while serving their communities.

The 11 a.m. ceremony will be held at the S.C. Fallen Firefighters Memorial, which is housed on the grounds of the S.C. Fire Academy, 141 Monticello Trail in Columbia.

