Man accused of stealing wallet from CCU library wanted by officials

Recognize this man? Text “TIPSC plus your message” to CRIMES (274637). | SLED

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A man accused of stealing a wallet from Coastal Carolina University is wanted.

The man allegedly stole the wallet from the Kimbel Library on March 16 at around 8:20 p.m.

The subject has used the credit card at three different businesses located on US Hwy 501 near the CCU campus, according to a news release issued by SLED.

Call, email or text your anonymous tips to Crimestoppers. Text “TIPSC plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1000 for information leading to the persons responsible for the credit card theft.

