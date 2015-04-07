Have you seen these men? Wanted by Hartsville police for two shooting cases

Taylor, Ceaser and Ham are wanted by Hartsville police in connection to two shooting cases. | HPD

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Hartsville police are searching for three suspects in two shooting cases that took place in Hartsville in late March.

Jamandi Dequan Taylor, 22, of Hartsville, and Ricardo Markezz Ham, 23, of Hartsville, are wanted in connection to a shooting, which occurred on Thursday, March 26 at about 1 p.m. on Campbell Street, said Russell Cox, public information officer.

During the shooting, the passenger of a vehicle fired shots at individuals in the street, said police. No one was hurt.

Warrants have been issued for Taylor for attempted murder and related gun charges, and a warrant has been issued for Ham for accessory after the fact of attempted murder. Taylor is a black male, standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 155 pounds.

Ham is a black male, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds.

In an unrelated case, Lerondi Bernard Ceaser, 23, of Hartsville, is wanted in connection to a shooting at the Circle B convenience store at 1316 S. Fifth St., said Cox.

On Tuesday, March 17 at approximately 10 p.m., shots were heard fired outside the building, after which subjects were seen running, said police. No one was hurt.

Police have issued warrants for Ceaser for attempted murder and related gun charges. Ceaser is described as a black male, standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 195 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of these suspects is encouraged to contact the Hartsville Police Department at 843-383-3029 or 843-383-3011.

