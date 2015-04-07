Victim shot twice in Bennettsville; search for suspect underway

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A victim was shot twice Monday night on Sawyer Street in Bennettsville, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office, and now they're looking for help from the public.

A white Crown Victoria pulled up to the victim and fired several shots, Lt. Jamie Seales said. The shots were not fatal, and the victim is expected to fully recover. Several other shots struck a nearby car; officials hope the bullet and forensic evidence will aid in the investigation.

So far, the investigation revealed that a possible motive for the shooting is a fight that happened in a Bennettsville apartment earlier in the evening.

“We are conducting a through [sic] Investigation and if it reveals that this is in any way gang related, we are going to work with the U.S. Attorneys Office in Florence and the FBI to dismantle the arrest all involved on both sides. We've done this on several occasions over the last few years and have been successful. If anyone has any information, please call and ask for a [sic] Investigator and your information will remain confidential. "

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact MCSO at 843-479-5605.

