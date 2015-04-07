2 Darlington elementary schools placed on lock down after false shooting report

A false report of a shooting caused two Darlington schools to be temporarily placed on lock down on Tuesday, police say. (Source: St. John's Elementary School website).

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - A false report of a shooting caused two Darlington schools to be temporarily placed on lock down on Tuesday, police say.

According to Darlington Police Department, officers responded to Swift Creek Apartments around 9:19 a.m. in reference to a shooting. Police say Brunson Dargan, and St. John's Elementary Schools were placed on lock down as precautionary measures.

After the apartments were checked, and it was determined that the call was false, the lock downs were lifted, according to police.

The false call is being investigated by DPD, and police say no one was hurt or in any danger at the time of the incidents.

