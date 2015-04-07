Donald Trump to speak at Horry County Republican Party Convention

Donald Trump will be the keynote speaker at the 2015 Horry County Republican Party Convention. (Source: Associated Press).

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Donald Trump will be the keynote speaker at the 2015 Horry County Republican Party Convention.

The convention will take place on Saturday, April 11 at Ocean Bay Middle School on 905 International Drive in Myrtle Beach. Trump will be speaking at 12:30 p.m. according to officials.

According to the Horry County GOP's Facebook page, the convention begins at 9 a.m., and registration for the convention will be from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Anyone who plans to attend that is not a paid member will pay a $15 registration fee, and is welcome to become a member. HCGOP delegates will not need to register again or pay any fees. ?

Trump is coming back to the city after he spoke at the SC Tea Party Coalition Convention earlier this year.

