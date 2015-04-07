New police chief says keeping Marion safe is first priority

MARION, SC (WMBF) - The City of Marion named Dewayne Tennie as the new police chief on April 3, according to Tennie.

Chief Tennie says his first priority is to keep the people of Marion as safe as possible. According to Tennie, since he's been in Marion, they have established community policing efforts in the city.

According to Chief Tennie, he has been with the City of Marion since July of 2014 as assistant chief, and he acted as interim police chief since Jim Gray retired as chief. Tennie has worked in law enforcement for 20 years.

