Watch Live: Rand Paul Expected to Announce 2016 Presidential Run - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Live

Watch Live: Rand Paul Expected to Announce 2016 Presidential Run

Source: AP Graphics Source: AP Graphics

(NBC NEWS) - Republican Senator Rand Paul is expected to announce in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday that he will run for president in 2016. 

Watch live in the player above. Mobile users, tap here to view the live video on NBCNews.com

Powered by Frankly