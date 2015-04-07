Nearly 100 roosters adopted after cockfighting bust, 18 more to find homes

If you are interested in adopting one of the roosters email adopt@cwrescue.org. (Source: JAJ Nonprofit Resource).

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Nearly 100 roosters rescued after a cockfighting bust in Wallace, SC have found homes.

In March, the cockfighting incident reportedly happened at a home where 121 roosters were originally seized, and 27 people were arrested, according to officials.

According to Carolina Waterfowl Rescue, 18 more roosters are now in temporary foster homes as they wait adoption, and they will not be euthanized if they're not adopted by Friday, April 10.

“We have some amazing volunteers who have worked very hard all week – sometimes working through the night without sleeping. We have put thousands of miles on our cars doing home inspections and transporting roosters to their new homes,” said CWR Director, Jennifer Gordon.

If you are interested in adopting one of the roosters email adopt@cwrescue.org.

Click here to view a slideshow of some of the birds at their new homes.

