Internship Opportunities - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Internship Opportunities

Students with a passion for journalism, marketing or sales and an interest in pursuing a career in television can gain valuable experience through an internship with WMBF News in Myrtle Beach. This NBC-affiliate is located in the heart of the Grand Strand and focuses on its brand of being “Live, Local, Late Breaking.”

The station offers a 10-week program that gives students an overview of all aspects of working in local television.

--News interns will have the opportunity to shadow reporters, photographers, and producers, as well as gain experience with web content, social media management, the assignment desk and the production team.

-- Sales interns will have the opportunity to, shadow our Account Executives, be introduced to our broadcast and digital products, help develop marketing and advertising plans for our clients, and be introduced to our research products and measurement software. Interns will also learn about the sales structure of our industry and the potential entry points for a career in broadcast sales.

This internship is unpaid, and you must receive academic credit to be eligible to participate. Interested students should fill out the PDF form linked below and email it to Executive Producer Jessica Cinardo at jcinardo@wmbfnews.com. Please include reasons why you want to intern with WMBF, a copy of your resume and the internship application.

Click here to download the internship application in PDF format. (Right-click to save file)

