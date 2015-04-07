First Alert Forecast: Rain likely through the week

Rain pushing in from the west this morning. We will likely see a break by mid-morning with a few more showers and storms for the afternoon. Temperatures will remain warm with highs in the middle to upper 70s.

The risk of rain continues into Wednesday with more warm weather. In fact, areas across the Pee Dee will likely climb into the lower 80s for the afternoon!

The rain chances diminish a bit for Thursday and Friday with nice and warm weather each afternoon.

Another cold front arrives on Saturday bringing with it a good chance of rain through the day. Temperatures will turn a bit cooler on Sunday behind the front with highs in the 70s. Not expecting much rain for Sunday.

WMBF First Alert Meteorologist Marla Branson

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.