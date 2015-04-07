MBPD makes drug arrests after hotel guests spot people urinating off balcony

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Three people were arrested on drug charges after security was called to a Polynesian Hotel room when guests saw people urinating off the balcony, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.

Around 11:30 Monday night the Polynesian Hotel front desk received several complaints, according to the police report, that guests were urinating off of the balcony of a specific room.

Management sent security to the room to speak to the guests, but no one answered. On the second attempt about 45 minutes later, security found two occupants standing outside of the room.

The security officer took the two guests information and started to evict them from the room. While in the room the police report says the security guard saw a “mason jar containing a green leafy substance as well as a marijuana grinder and a blunt” in plain view on the table by the bed.

Police were called, seized the items and tested 25.2 grams of the “green leafy substance” for the presence of THC, and the results came back positive.

Myrtle Beach Police say three suspects were arrested and cited for simple possession of marijuana, first offense.