Annual spring planting day to be held April 11 at LW Paul Farm

HORRY COUNTY, SC (News Release) - Enjoy a day of planting and plowing on a one horse family farm, Saturday April 11, 2015 from 9:00 am until 4:00 pm.

The L. W. Paul Living History Farm is gearing up the mule to set tobacco and plant corn for the summer.

Join the Farm staff as they recreate old days on the family farm. Traditional farm tools and techniques are used to work and demonstrate.

The public is invited to try their hand at setting tobacco with hand setters and cultivating crops.

A variety of activities and crafts will be available for all ages. Events planned for the day are setting tobacco plants, planting a spring garden, wood working, making lye soap, washing cloths, grinding grits and meal, sawing tobacco curing wood, blacksmith, shelling corn, quilting, cooking on a wood stove, butter making, and children's games will be on hand.

Food, snacks and gifts are available for purchase in the visitor's center.

Recreate the past years between 1900-1955 and embrace an Horry County, one horse family farm lifestyle. Find a memory of your own, or make a new memory with the family.

The L. W. Paul Living History Farm is located at 2279 Harris Shortcut Road, Hwy. 701 North, Conway, SC 29526.

This event is free and open to the public. For further information, please contact the L.W. Paul Living History Farm at (843) 365-3596, e-mail hcgmuseum@horrycounty.org. Or call the Horry County Museum at (843) 915-5320.