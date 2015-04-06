Airport Exxpress to reopen according to posted sign on door

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Airport Exxpress has plans to reopen soon, according to a sign posted on its door.

The adult video store was shut down in October 2014 following a signed order by an Horry County Judge. Airport Exxpress was cited as a nuisance, said Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

Court orders Airport XXXpress to close

Judge Howe closed the novelty store for one year, which would have ended in October 2015, said Richardson. However, she told [the owners,] under certain circumstances she would lift the nuisance if [the owners] complied, he added.

Those circumstances included demolishing the back rooms and reconstruction, Richardson said.

When a business is deemed a nuisance and shut down, it only lasts for one year, Richardson explained.

“We can close it for a time being, and when [the business owners] wait it out, they can reopen,” he said.

“But I do believe [the citation] has been very effective, and it's been less expensive to get the desired results, opposed to police going out to try to make an arrest,” said Richardson.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.