Nearly 100 roosters rehomed after cockfighting ring bust

INDIAN TRAIL (News Release) – Volunteers with the nonprofit Carolina Waterfowl Rescue have rehomed almost 100 roosters in one week after seizing 117 roosters in a cockfighting ring bust last night in Wallace, SC.

The rescue has 18 roosters to rehome by Friday (April 10) or they will be euthanized. CWR is at capacity for roosters and has an urgent need to find adoptive homes for the birds.

The project has truly been a team effort, CWR Director Jennifer Gordon said.

“We haven't gotten this far alone,” she said. “We have some amazing volunteers who have worked very hard all week – sometimes working through the night without sleeping. We have put thousands of miles on our cars doing home inspections and transporting roosters to their new homes. We also want to thank our friends at Izzie's Pond, Skywatch Bird Rescue, Carolina Wildlife Center, Chocowinity Chicken Sanctuary, Chicken Rescue and Sanctuary and Muscovy Duck Rescue of Charleston for temporarily taking roosters and helping us with adoptions.”

Anyone interested in adopting a rooster should email adopt@cwrescue.org.

Some of the roosters need ongoing medical care and donations are needed to cover those costs. Donation information can be found online at: www.cwrescue.org.